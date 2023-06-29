Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $379.04

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $379.04 and last traded at $378.41, with a volume of 139252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.97.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.89 and a 200-day moving average of $347.39. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

