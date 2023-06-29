Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Lindsay Price Performance
Shares of LNN stock opened at $124.89 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $116.16 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16.
Lindsay Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.
