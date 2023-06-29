Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN stock opened at $124.89 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $116.16 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lindsay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

