Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $87.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,219,012 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,184,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00279083 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
