Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $87.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,219,012 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,184,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00279083 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

