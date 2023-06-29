Litecoin Cash Price Down 10% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $159.93 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,172,387 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,111,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00313801 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $82.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
