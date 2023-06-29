Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) rose 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 305,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 77,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Down 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

About Lixte Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIXT. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lixte Biotechnology by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

