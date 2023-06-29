Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) rose 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 305,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 77,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
