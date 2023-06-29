LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762,612 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.45% of LKQ worth $365,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $57.03. 173,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

