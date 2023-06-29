Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.71) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,618,000 after buying an additional 5,838,073 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $10,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.