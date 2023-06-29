Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.67. 8,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 7,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 70.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

