Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.46

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4648 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $835.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.26.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
