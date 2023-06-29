Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 185500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 target price on shares of Lomiko Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

