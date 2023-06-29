Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $222.90. 1,045,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,261. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $224.15. The company has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average is $205.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.