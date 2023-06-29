Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.04

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.04 and traded as low as C$15.20. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$15.27, with a volume of 227,137 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.38.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.3045685 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 92.98%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

