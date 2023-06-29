MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG opened at $10.83 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 496,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,883,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 36.7% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $3,647,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

