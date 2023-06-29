MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Shares of MAG opened at $10.83 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,930,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
