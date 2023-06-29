Magic Internet Money Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.33 million and approximately $985,898.11 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.