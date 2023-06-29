Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.75 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $20.75 million and approximately $41,019.74 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018275 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013915 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,137.78 or 1.00006598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000598 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,008.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

