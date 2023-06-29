Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $13.91. 17,492,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 36,732,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 5.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $2,852,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.