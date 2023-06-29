Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as low as $5.10. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 32,491 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.