Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.89

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 43872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $575.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 37.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marine Products by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marine Products in the first quarter valued at $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marine Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.