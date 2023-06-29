Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 163 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.