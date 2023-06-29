Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

