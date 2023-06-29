Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.98 and its 200 day moving average is $190.68.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

