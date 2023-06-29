Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IFRA opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

