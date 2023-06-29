Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,775 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,697.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $46.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

