Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.20.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

