Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.