Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 21,101 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 217.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

