Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

