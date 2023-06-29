Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $185.41. 401,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,416. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $185.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

