Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 135.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $847.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $732.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.53. The stock has a market cap of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.