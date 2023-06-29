Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after buying an additional 2,944,245 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $202,987,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

