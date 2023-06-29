Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

