Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 3.7 %

SJM stock opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.