Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.