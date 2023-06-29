Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 770 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XSVM opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $52.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.