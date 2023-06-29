Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $209.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.39 and a 200-day moving average of $220.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

