Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

LRCX opened at $642.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $578.01 and its 200-day moving average is $515.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $650.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

