Mask Network (MASK) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00011375 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $286.36 million and $64.18 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

