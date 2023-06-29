Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s 6th Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.30% of Mastercard worth $1,026,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.25. The company had a trading volume of 810,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,433. The stock has a market cap of $365.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

