Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 4.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.85. 1,001,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

