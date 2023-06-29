Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in June

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MZDAY remained flat at $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 257,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,032. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

