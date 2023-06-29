McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $91.85 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

