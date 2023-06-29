Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 700,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,714. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

