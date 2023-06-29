Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 239 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 408,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

