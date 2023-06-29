Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 516,329 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 86,637.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,328,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,827. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

