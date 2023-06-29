Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 620 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Pentair by 22.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 126,442 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 175,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,502. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $63.45.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

