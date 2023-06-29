Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 4,901,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,609,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.