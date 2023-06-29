Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 978,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,261. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

