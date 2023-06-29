Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $133.05. 1,873,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

