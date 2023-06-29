Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.44. 274,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.13. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

